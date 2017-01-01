Answer Bot
The only thing easier than self-service
The customer's view
Answer Bot
Answer Bot works right alongside your support team. It uses machine learning to help answer your customers’ questions with content from your Zendesk Guide knowledge base. The answers it provides are tailored to each customer’s question accurately and reliably—every time. And when in doubt, Answer Bot loops in your support agents to offer the customer a human touch.
The good kind of know-it-all
Respond to customers instantly
Tell Answer Bot which support issues you want it to respond to. It gets to work immediately delivering efficient customer support.
Always consistent and reliable
Answer Bot leverages your Zendesk Guide knowledge base to curate answers for your customers. It even learns from its own mistakes.
Works with your support team
Free up your agents’ time so they can focus on what they do best—solving complex problems and building better customer relationships.
How it works
Step 1
A customer has a question
When a customer sends an email to a business, Answer Bot steps in to help, scanning the text to understand what the request is about.
Step 2
Answers are suggested
Answer Bot uses its powerful deep learning models to find the most relevant articles. It suggests them in a reply to the customer while they wait for a response from a human agent.
* Answer Bot currently only speaks English.
Step 3
A ticket is solved
The customer reviews the articles and if an answer is found, they can mark their question as answered. The ticket is now solved.
Step 4
Or routed back to an agent
If a customer still needs help, their question would be answered as normal by an agent. Feedback is automatically collected to improve future suggestions.
“We want our customers to write in and reach out whenever they need help. Answer Bot helps our support team help our customers self-serve and get their responses faster.”
– Dollar Shave Club
Powered by research and innovation
Answer Bot was created by a team of Zendesk data scientists and engineers using the latest machine learning and deep learning technology.
Going deep
Deep learning is a sophisticated form of artificial intelligence inspired by the human brain. It recognizes speech, data, and specific patterns. Like humans, it uses that information to make connections and decide on the best action to take. But unlike humans, it can process trillions of pieces of information to see patterns we might miss.
No training required
Answer Bot is ready to start working on day one. It taps into all the customer interactions of companies who use Zendesk, and applies what it learns to your customers and content—even if you don’t have many of either. And because it learns as it goes, every suggestion it gives will be better than the last.
It’s all connected
Answer Bot was born on cutting-edge, open source technologies and services. Its power comes from TensorFlow and Zendesk’s own research. Our machine learning products are already making a difference for thousands of companies around the world.
Answer Bot works exclusively with Zendesk Guide.
Learn more
How many support requests do you receive monthly?
6
Answer Bot resolutions
1
Agent hours saved
132
Hours given back to customers
The above estimates are based on our Zendesk Benchmark metrics of 6% resolution rate by Answer Bot, 12 minute agent handle time for one-touch tickets, and 22.3 hours median resolution time. Your Answer Bot stats may differ. Start a free trial to see it in action.
One Successful Resolution =
|
Successful resolutions
|
Price per resolution
|
Monthly pricing
|
50
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
500
|
- 5%
|
|
1,000
|
- 10%
|
|
5,000
|
- 20%
|
|
10,000
|
- 30%
|
Answer Bot is billed as a monthly subscription for a package of available resolutions. See the Answer Bot page in your Zendesk account for a full list of pricing options.